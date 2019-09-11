Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Joseph McLaughlin, Glackmore, Ture, Muff

- Bobby Friel, Grovehall, Ramelton

- Annie Duffy, Letter, Urris , Clonmany

- Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport

- Gallagher, James Joseph (Jim), New Zealand and formerly of Frosses

Joseph McLaughlin, Glackmore, Ture, Muff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph McLaughlin, Glackmore, Ture, Muff.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, September 13 at 10:15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only.

Bobby Friel, Grovehall, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Bobby Friel, Grovehall, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in Tully cemetery.

House Private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Annie Duffy, Letter, Urris , Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Duffy, Letter, Urris , Clonmany.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, September 12 at 10.30am going to St Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 11pm until 10am.

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors 086 0736402

Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport

The death has taken place in New York of Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport.

Family rosary on Tuesday, September 9 at 9pm in the family home.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Gallagher, James Joseph (Jim), New Zealand and formerly of Frosses

The death has occurred in New Zealand of James Joseph Gallagher (known to all as 'Red Jim').

Born in Frosses, County Donegal, Ireland. Passed away peacefully on September 4.

Dearly beloved husband of Tina. Much loved father of Elaine, Annie-Marie, Bernadette, Owen and Cuchullain. Appreciated Father-in-law of Graham, Bernard and Casey. Loved Grandad of Wynona, Finn and James Joseph (Jnr) and Great Grandad of Beatrix. Life member of the Auckland Irish Society. Former President of the NZ Pioneer Total Abstinence Association.

Partner of Tom, McCahill & Gallagher Ltd.

Red Jim was known as the 'Irish Ambassador to Auckland', and loved his hometown and Donegal forever.

Jim was known to take people around to various estates named after places in Donegal.

Jim's funeral will be held on Thursday, September 12, at Good Shepherd Church, Balmoral, Auckland, followed by burial at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification