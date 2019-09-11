Donegal being overrun with cats, animal charity warns

Donegal is being overrun with cats due to a failure by many owners to have their pets neutered, a Donegal animal charity has warned.

The lack of neutering is leading to an out-of-control cat population which is, in turn, having a diverse impact on wildlife.

The surplus population of cats is also leading to an increase in cases of animal cruelty, the Donegal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has warned.

Chair of the society Kathleen Murray said animal charities in the county are overwhelmed with kittens and cats in need of homes. One animal charity in the county has 110 cats and kittens which need to be rehomed, she said.

“They can't take anymore as they don’t have enough volunteers, or foster homes or facilities. This is not the fault of the charities, the responsibility needs to be put back on the public.”

She urged anyone considering getting a cat or kitten to make sure they have the animal neutered.

“People don’t realise how quickly cats multiply and a female cat can have a litter from just four weeks old,” she said.

“The charities are completely inundated and they cannot take any more cats and can't get homes for cats fast enough. The charities are now urging early neutering because cats are overrunning the county - the countryside and housing estates.”

Feral cats are also running the risk of dying painful deaths from diseases such as Feline Leukemia or Feline immunodeficiency or dying slow deaths as a result of injuries sustained on the roads, she warned.

“The cats are suffering; there are two many of them and the public must take responsibility for taking on a cat or a kitten. If you can’t afford to neuter it. don take it. People need to remember they are taking on a life.”