Indian summer on the way

It may not be time to put the sunscreen, summer shorts and T-shirts away just yet as weather charts indicate that we are in for a relatively good spell over the next few days,

With August and early September rather unsettled, the good news is there is drier and sunnier weather heading this way and we will start to see a change from late tomorrow evening into the weekend and next week

Currently, all models are now showing a strong ridge of high pressure looks set to build from the south of Ireland on Thursday evening and on Friday into the weekend.