Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, September 11

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Annie Duffy, Letter, Urris , Clonmany

- Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport

- Willie Ramsey, No 7 Church Brae, Fahan

- Patrick Mc Ghee, Drung Lower, Quigley’s Point

- Caroline Mc Ghee, 96 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

- Jim Steele, Main Street, Manorcunningham

- Gallagher, James Joseph (Jim), New Zealand and formerly of Frosses

- John Murray, Warrington, England and Ramelton

Bobby Friel, Grovehall, Ramelton



The death has taken place of Bobby Friel, Grovehall, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his home from 2pm today.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in Tully cemetery.

House Private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors

Annie Duffy, Letter, Urris , Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Duffy, Letter, Urris , Clonmany.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, September 12 at 10.30am going to St Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 11pm until 10am.

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors 086 0736402

Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport

The death has taken place in New York of Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport.

Family rosary on Tuesday, September 9 at 9pm in the family home.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Willie Ramsey, No 7 Church Brae, Fahan

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Willie Ramsey, No 7 Church Brae, Fahan.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home at 10.15am on Wednesday going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Patrick Mc Ghee, Drung Lower, Quigley’s Point

The death has taken place at Ard Aoibhinn, Carndonagh of Patrick Mc Ghee, Drung Lower, Quigley’s Point.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday morning, September 11 at 10.40 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Ard Aoibhinn, Carndonagh, c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Caroline Mc Ghee, 96 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred of Caroline Mc Ghee, 96 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, September 11 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,to the Foyle search & rescue, or Irish Coastguard 118, care of any family member.

Jim Steele, Main Street, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Lifford Hospital of Jim Steele, Main Street, Manorcunningham

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 1.30pm for service at 2pm in Ray Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm until 1pm.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Medical Two Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Gibsons Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Gallagher, James Joseph (Jim), New Zealand and formerly of Frosses

The death has occurred in New Zealand of James Joseph Gallagher (known to all as 'Red Jim').

Born in Frosses, County Donegal, Ireland. Passed away peacefully on September 4.

Dearly beloved husband of Tina. Much loved father of Elaine, Annie-Marie, Bernadette, Owen and Cuchullain. Appreciated Father-in-law of Graham, Bernard and Casey. Loved Grandad of Wynona, Finn and James Joseph (Jnr) and Great Grandad of Beatrix. Life member of the Auckland Irish Society. Former President of the NZ Pioneer Total Abstinence Association.

Partner of Tom, McCahill & Gallagher Ltd.

Red Jim was known as the 'Irish Ambassador to Auckland', and loved his hometown and Donegal forever.

Jim was known to take people around to various estates named after places in Donegal.

Jim's funeral will be held on Thursday, September 12, at Good Shepherd Church, Balmoral, Auckland, followed by burial at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery.

John Murray, Warrington, England, and Ramelton

The death has taken place of John Murray, Warrington, England and formerly of Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Leaving Knox Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10 at 3.30pm for Mass at 4pm at St Alban’s, Warrington.

Burial and Rosary will take place at Killydonnel Friary, Ramelton at 2pm, and afterwards to the Lennon Lodge, Ramelton to toast his memory.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Haydock Suite, Eccleston Court.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification