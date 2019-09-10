Quigley receives a knockout blow in Donegal

Visiting Donegal Town last weekend champion boxer Jason Quigley and his partner April McManus took some time out to view the military Tattoo and needless to say he was the target for selfies with many of the army veterans.

The gentleman that he is, Jason obliged and even took a knock on the chin from Letterkenny's seasoned veteran, Jimmy Brogan.

After his surprising in his last bout, the Donegal man took some time out but is now as fit as ever and doing a considerable amount of work in Dublin, the UK and in the United States.