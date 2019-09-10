Donegal Town man appointed Chairman of ETB

Geoffrey Browne from Donegal Town has been elected Chairperson of Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB).

The elections took place on Monday afternoon when 21 representatives were appointed to the board.

Mr Browne said: “I am delighted to be elected to this important role with Donegal ETB. It is the largest education and training provider in the county, managing 15 out of the 27 post-primary schools and is the largest provider of Further Education and Training.

“It also manages Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre, the Donegal Music Education Partnership and has legal responsibilities for youth work.

“In 2018 almost 26,000 students and learners availed of education and training through Donegal ETB.

“I look forward to supporting the staff of the ETB to continue this important work.”

Representatives

The elected representatives are Cllr Rena Donaghey who was elected as Deputy Chairperson, Cllr Ian McGarvey, Cllr Barry Sweeny, Cllr Albert Doherty, Cllr Gary Doherty, Cllr Martin Farren, Cllr Martin Harley, Cllr Donal Coyle, Cllr Michael McBride, Cllr Noreen McGarvey, Cllr Noel Jordan and Cllr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh.

Staff representatives are Mr Noel Rodden and Ms Joanne Donaghy while parents’ representatives are Mr Geoffrey Browne and Ms Lorraine Doherty.

The remaining five places have been filled by Ms Lorraine Thompson (Donegal Youth Service) representing Youth Work Ireland; Patsy McVicar representing the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD); Regina Grant representing the Disability Federation of Ireland; and industry representatives Brian McDermott (Foyle Hotel) representing the Irish Hospitality Institute and Gerard Grant (Pramerica) who is representing IBEC.



Congratulations

Donegal ETB Chief Executive Anne McHugh said: “I would like to congratulate Geoffrey Browne and Cllr Rena Donaghey on their election as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of Donegal ETB.

“We very much welcome all the appointments to our Board.

“Their contribution to the management of Donegal ETB’s work is central to our delivery of a quality, learner-centred education and training service.

“I look forward to working with all our Board members in the coming years.”

The board’s first official meeting took place on Monday, September 9.

Further information on Donegal ETB can be found on the website www.donegaletb.ie and @DonegalETB on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.