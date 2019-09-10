Donegal students awarded scholarship by Donegal-based firm

Two students from Abbey Vocational School have been awarded an Optum Regional Healthcare Scholarship to support them in their studies in NUI Galway.

Shaneen Graham and Charlotte Timony have been awarded the scholarship which is designed to support students from Donegal who are studying healthcare and technology-related courses in the region.

The six Optum Healthcare Scholars selected will formally receive their award at an Awards Ceremony in the Autumn hosted by Optum Ireland.

Optum Ireland is a Health Services and Innovation company based in Letterkenny with over 1000 employees and aims to support the enhancement of the healthcare system in the Northwest region and invest in a health workforce that meets the needs of the future.

Optum has developed a scholarship scheme to particularly support young people in County Donegal, in order to give access to third-level education and to allow successful candidates to fully participate in college life and alleviate the financial burden on students and their families.

The scholarship is worth €7,000 per annum and is awarded for the duration of the undergraduate course.