Traffic controls at busy Letterkenny junction to be lifted by tomorrow

Two-way traffic is being re-instated in Oldtown in Letterkenny where major work by Irish Water has been causing traffic congestion for weeks.

It is expected that traffic control lights will be removed from the area from tomorrow morning at the latest.

Irish Water is carrying out the sewer upgrade work to stop the overflow of raw sewage into the River Swilly. This work is part of a major investment in water and sewerage in Letterkenny and the wider county.

Irish Water contractors have been in the area from May and there has been severe disruption since.

“Unfortunately customers have been avoiding the area and finding alternative routes which of course has an effect on the businesses in the area,” Letterkenny Chamber chief executive Toni Forrester said.

“The Chamber and the businesses in the area want to clearly get out a message that the area is fully open for business.”

A temporary working area has been set up inside Dunnes Stores Car Park to facilitate the construction of the sewer pipe along Oldtown road providing much relief to the businesses, customers and car users.

Letterkenny Chamber President, Leonard Watson, is encouraging customers to go back to support the businesses in the area.

“This has been a very tough summer for Oldtown, each and every business directly affected has tried all they can to keep and serve their loyal customers, however, there has been a drastic reduction in footfall and passing trade. We would like to thank Dunnes Stores in particular for allowing the contractor to use their site. This was a very important move to ensure the next phase of the work allows a much better traffic flow. This was crucial to give some relief to everyone using this area.”

“More than ever we want to encourage customers to support their local businesses. These businesses provide jobs for the local community and keep our town centre vibrant and attractive. Letterkenny is the centre of shopping in Donegal and we want to ensure that everyone knows that the Town is open for business as usual. The businesses in Oldtown, Pearse Road and those in the middle of the works are open and ready to welcome all new and old customers and thank everyone for their patience and custom.”