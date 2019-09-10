Letterkenny University Hospital 'extremely busy' - Saolta

The Emergency Department (ED) at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy over the last number of days and the hospital has admitted a significant number of ill patients, a spokesperson for the Saolta University Health Care Group confirmed on Tuesday.

“Many of these patients are currently in the ED, awaiting a bed. Hospital management regrets the inconvenience and distress the long delays cause patients and their families. The hospital prioritises those in most need of care and this unfortunately may lead to delays for less urgent patients.

“We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance,” she said.