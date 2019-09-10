St Eunan's class of 1969 in Donegal

Former students from the 1969 5th year class of St Eunan's College, Letterkenny return to the Cathedral Town on Saturday week, September 21, for their 50th anniversary reunion. This will be the third time the class mates have come together. They were also in town for their 25th and 40th anniversaries. The programme of events for the upcoming occasion include a Remembrance Service for deceased colleagues at the college starting at 10am, a tour of the current college, meeting with outgoing president, Chris Darby and incoming president, Damien McCrory as well as a social night in Dillon's Hotel at 6pm. The former students will be coming from all over Donegal as well as such far off exotic places as London, Seattle and Costa Rica. Our photo shows the class of 1969 outside the college.