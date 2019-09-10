Letterkenny GAA pitch being assessed after being driven on overnight

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information following an incident where a red Corsa was driven across a Gaelic pitch in Letterkenny late last night.

The incident began at the Rugby Club, Glebe just after 11.30pm on Monday, September 9.

Gardaí said that there were intruders on the premises and said the intruders exited the building and made their way onto the Gaelic pitch in a red Corsa before leaving the area.

One male was subsequently arrested and interviewed. He has been released pending further investigation.

Driving cars on Gaelic pitches can cause damage and the pitch is being assessed today.

Anyone with information is urged to call Letterkenny Garda Station 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.