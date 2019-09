A sum of money was stolen from a house in Hillhead, St Johnston on September, Tuesday 3.

Entry was gained to the house through back patio doors which was smashed open. The house was ransacked.

The incident took place between 12.40 and 5.10pm.

Anyone with information is urged to call Letterkenny gardaí at 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.