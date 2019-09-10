Home heating oil being stolen in Castlefin, Letterkenny and Ballybofey

Gardaí are warning people that home heating oil is being stolen in areas across the county.

Gardaí have received reports of stolen home heating oil from Ballybofey, Castlefin and Letterkenny, of late.

The theft takes place on a seasonal basis.

Garda Claire Rafferty: "The theft of heating oil is a home seasonal trend with cold water coming."

Gda Rafferty offered people some advice on how best to prevent the theft of their oil.

She urged those who are building homes to be mindful of where they situate their oil tank. Placing the tank as close to the house as regulations allow, and in front of one or more windows, can be helpful. It is also helpful to keep the tank out of the view/sight of passing road users.

Security lights can have a positive affect and make properties much harder to target for inturders.

Defensive planting is another manner of protecting your oil. Planting hedges around an oil tank can also keep it out of sight. Intruders won't wish to fight their way through hedges and shrubbery to get to your oil tank, as well. Building a wall around your tank can also protect your oil tank. Placing a grill over your locked oil tank can also help prevent oil being stolen.

A good quality lock fitted to the tank opening is also a good manner of protecting your oil. A good alarm system and lock be exceptionally useful in conserving your oil.

Remote electronic gauges set off an audible alarm when the oil level falls dramatically will notify you should someone be in the process of stealing your oil. It will also notify you if you have a leak.

There are also Apps that can notify your smart phone if your oil level decreases rapidly.

CCTV cameras and high visible cameras can also deter intruders.

If you are approached and offered oil - please contact gardaí and they will establish whether there is something untoward about the proposed trade.

