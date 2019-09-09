Surfing for a truly great cause in Donegal

The local surf schools in Bundoran and Rossnowlagh have teamed up to do a charity surf lesson in aid of Northwest Hospice on September 22nd at 3pm on Rossnowlagh beach

The event is being run by the following surf schools: Surfworld Bundoran, Donegal Adventure Centre, Turf n Surf, Finn Mc Cools, Murfs Surf School, Rossnowlagh Surf School, Bundoran Surf Co. We will be providing the boards and wetsuits, so all you need is towel and togs/swimsuit.

The event is open to all from age 8 upwards and no previous surfing experience is necessary. If you have surfed before please come along anyway and join in the event. We are suggesting a donation of €20 pp but you can, of course, give more or less – every donation counts.

It is important that all participants register for the event so we know how many boards and wetsuits we need. Registration is a very simple 20-second process at the link below or call 071-9841968 or email info@bundoransurfco.com for further information.