The heartwarming story of wee Lucy Gallagher takes to our screens this evening

Wee Lucy Gallagher from Dungloe was born, seven years ago, with an extremely rare skin condition called Harlequin Ichthyosis.

Lucy is now in first class and enjoys life among her good friends and teacher.

When Lucy was born RTÉ Nationwide came to Lucy's home and recorded a programme about her and her loving family.

Seven years later the team returned to make a follow up programme.

They spent the day with in Maghery National school highlighting the extraordinary girl that Lucy is and the wonderful children, staff and community at Scoil Roisín in Maghery.

The programme will air on RTÉ Nationwide on Monday, September 9 at 7pm.

The Principal of Scoil Roisín in Maghery is encouraging people to tune in and enjoy Lucy's wonderful story.