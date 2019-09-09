Deputy hits out at Government's 'unresponsive' reaction to west Donegal flooding

A Donegal deputy has described the government's reaction to the recent flooding in west Donegal as being totally unresponsive and has challenged the relevant ministers to put a plan in place to help those who were effected by recent flooding.

Areas of west Donegal were adversely effected by flooding on Friday, August 30. Areas effected included Gaoth Dobhair, the Rosses, Glenties, Ardara and the Twin Towns. Many areas suffered damage, with road and other infrastructural damage, drainage destroyed and access to areas cut off.

Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher said: "I am particularly referring to both the senior minister and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, neither of whom have visited the Donegal Gaeltacht since taking office apart from a fleeting appearance at the cabinet meeting held recently in Gleann Colm Cille. The callous , cold and nonresponsive reply by the Government to calls for assistance to deal with the aftermath of the flooding only reinstates an already well held belief that if you are from Donegal you simply do not matter to this Government."

The Dungloe-based politician recalled that when flooding occurred in areas across Donegal in 2009 - a cross departmental response in conjunction with Donegal County Council was assembled within a period of 24 hours.

"But, this Government simply does not respond to calls of assistance particularly as it seems if you are from west Donegal. In my years in politics, I find the attitudes of some of the Government Ministers astounding to say the least , this is a Government of indifference towards the people with an overarching attitude of they could not care less about the plight of ordinary people of west Donegal," he said.

Deputy Gallagher challenged the Ministers in office, those within departments that have a responsibility to assist in times of natural disasters, and the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Sean Kyne, to immediately act and put in place a response to the recent West Donegal flooding.

"The people of west Donegal deserve the same response as was given to other areas of Ireland after flooding - but, to date that has not happened in this case. This is a Government of much talk but followed as always by total inaction, the silence is deafening from the Government and their response is non existent," he said.