One of our favourite Donegal poets makes prestigious literary shortlist

A talented Gaoth Dobhair writer has been shortlisted for her work in the poetry category at the Kinsale Literary Festival.

Máire 'Dinny' Wren is from Gaoth Dobhair and is a fluent Irish speaker.

She has written many short story and poetry compilations and has won many notable awards.

This year there has been a noticeable increase in the number of applications in the Kinsale Literary Festival and judges commended the high standard of the entries, a spokesperson said.

Máire's poem 'Ag iompar na nAmhrán' will compete alongside 'Slán leis an Airc' by Breda Joyce and 'Mo Bhumbóg Bhuí' by Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile.

The award ceremony takes place on October 4.