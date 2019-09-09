Donegal home broken into while the occupant was out at Mass

Cash and jewellery have been stolen from the home of a woman who was out at Mass when her house was broken into.

The break-in took place at Railway Road, St Johnston between 11am and 12 pm on Sunday.

A living room window was forced open and bedrooms were ransacked.

Jewellery and a sum of cash were stolen.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 10.45am and 12.15 pm to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or the Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.