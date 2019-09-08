Brilliant McLaughlin guides Termon to county title

Reigning champions Glenfin surrendered their Donegal Senior Ladies title as they lost out by just two points to Termon in a brilliant final at MacCumhaill Park on Sunday evening.

Termon . . . 5-6

Glenfin . . . 2-13

Geraldine McLaughlin was once again the Termon hero on another proud day for the club.

She hit an incredible 4-5, set up another goal and was the real difference between two well matched sides in a thrilling county final in Ballybofey.

And she showed nerves of steel for a crucial late score - lashing the ball to the roof of the Glenfin net in lashing rain after being fouled in the 55th minute.

She clinched a memorable victory for her side when she grabbed possession and beat four defenders to hammer to the net.

That superb strike put Termon into a six point lead.

Glenfin had the greater spread of scorers with Karen Guthrie and Katy Herron supplying some fine points.

But how they would have loved to have the services of Yvonne Bonner up front as a bit of riposte to McLaughlin, who is the beating heart of Termon.

She was well supported by Bridget Gallagher, Emer Gallagher and Bridget Gallagher.

It looked promising for Glenfin, who had battled hard when Katy Herron beat Termon keeper Maueen O’Donnell to a bouncing ball to flick the leather to the net to put Glenfin into a 1-11 to 3-4 lead.

But McLaughlin struck with deadly effect to seal their first victory since 2015.

Glenfin settled swiftly and eased into a 0-2 to 0-0 lead by the 4th minute.

County star Karen Guthrie was fouled and she cooly converted the free to open Glenfin's account.

Oz-bound Katy Herron then weighed in with a well struck long range point.

But then the genius that is Geraldine McLaughlin helped to unlock the Glenfin defence in the 6th minute.

McLaughlin cleverly held possession before releasing Bridget Gallagher who offloaded to Mya Alcorn and the Irish Rugby Seven’s U-17 team star had a simple tap in to an empty net.

And for good measure McLaughlin struck again two minutes later with a well finished point to leave Termon leading by 1-1 to 0-2.

Glenfin replied through a Guthrie free to narrow the gap before magical McLaughlin extended the lead with a left footed point.

Glenfin then had a let off when Bridget Gallagher’s shot was brilliantly saved by Sharon Conaghan.

But McLaughlin struck again to brilliant effect in the 23rd minute. She gathered a long ball from Jodie McFadden and shook off the attentions of three defenders to hammer the ball to the roof of the net.

That superb strike put Termon into a 2-2 to 0-4 lead as the break beckoned.

But Glenfin had more points from Guthrie, Herron and Gemma Glackin and to leave just the minimum margin between the sides at the break.

The second half was a clinker with McLaughlin on fire and Karen Guthrie grabbing a late goal - but Termon hung on for a memorable win.

TERMON: Maureen O’Donnell; Jamie Lee Murray, Nicole Murray, Eimear Alcron; Meabh McDaid, Emer Gallagher, Niamh Friel; Evelyn McGinley, Mya Alcorn (1-0); Lucy O’Flynn, Bridget Gallagher, Jodie McFadden (0-1); Ailbhe McDaid, Shannon McLaughlin, Geraldine McLaughlin (4-5, 1f)

Subs: Maria Carr for Lucy O’Flynn (35), Jenny McGettigan for Ailbhe McDaid (64), Annie McLaughlin for Mya Alcorn (65)

GLENFIN: Sharon Conaghan; Mary Martin, Tara Martin, Ann Marie Logue; Anna Marie McGlynn, Mary Ward, Sinead McGinty; Kathy Ward, Grainne Houston; Laureen Martin, Gemma Glackin (0-1), Katie Long (0-1); Karen Guthrie (1-6, 5f) Katy Herron (1-4, 1f) Coleen McGrath (0-1).

REFEREE: Pat Barrett (Milford).