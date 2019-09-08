DONEGAL SENIOR C'SHIP GROUP D
All too easy for dominant Kilcar against Malin
Division Three Malin fail to trouble the hosts
No problems for Barry Doherty's Kilcar against Malin
Mighty Kilcar got their championship campaign off to an emphatic start on Sunday with a punishing home victory over Malin in Towney on Sunday afternoon.
Kilcar . . . 3-16
Malin . . . 0-7
The 2017 champions were out of sight by the end of the first half, leading their Division Three opponents by a hefty 2-8 to 0-2.
Malin stuck with the Towney side for the best part of 20 minutes, with a couple of scores from Paul and Christopher McLaughlin.
But the experienced Kilcar soon rattled the back of the net through Ryan and Eoin McHugh.
A number of fine points from Patrick McBearty and Ciaran McGinley gave Kilcar a 12-point half-time lead.
Kilcar continued to press in the second half with a goal coming from the pacy Conor Doherty, putting the game well out of Malin’s grasp.
The early dismissal of Oisin McGonagle was a major blow for the Inishowen side although in truth, they were always second best on a difficult afternoon for them.
The second half was to fare marginally better for 2016 semi-finalists Malin, who managed to notch up five points. But it was to no avail as the Kilcar onslaught was relentless, this year's Division One champions tacking on another 1-8 to seal an enormous 18 point win.
Kilcar: Eamonn McGinley; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Ryan McHugh (1-1), Michael Hegarty, Brian O'Donnell; Mark McHugh (0-2, 2f), Ciaran McGinley (0-2); Andrew McClean, Conor Doherty (1-0), Eoin McHugh (1-3); Matthew McClean, Patrick McBrearty (0-6, 3f), Mark Sweeney.
Subs: Stephen McBrearty (0-2) for M McClean.
Malin: Darrah McLaughlin; Sean O'Brien, Ciaran Doherty, Ciaran McColgan; Conor O'Brien, Damien Harkin, Oisin McGonagle; Christopher McLaughlin (0-5, 3f), Dan McDaid; Paul McLaughlin (0-2, 1f), Sean O'Donnell, Christopher Doherty; Joe Doherty, Conor McGeoghegan, Stephen McLaughlin.
Subs: Josh Conlan for O McGonagle 31, black card; Darren Miller for McGeoghegan 25; Conor McGeoghegan for D McDaid 50.
