All too easy for dominant Kilcar against Malin

Mighty Kilcar got their championship campaign off to an emphatic start on Sunday with a punishing home victory over Malin in Towney on Sunday afternoon.

Kilcar . . . 3-16

Malin . . . 0-7

The 2017 champions were out of sight by the end of the first half, leading their Division Three opponents by a hefty 2-8 to 0-2.

Malin stuck with the Towney side for the best part of 20 minutes, with a couple of scores from Paul and Christopher McLaughlin.



But the experienced Kilcar soon rattled the back of the net through Ryan and Eoin McHugh.

A number of fine points from Patrick McBearty and Ciaran McGinley gave Kilcar a 12-point half-time lead.

Kilcar continued to press in the second half with a goal coming from the pacy Conor Doherty, putting the game well out of Malin’s grasp.

The early dismissal of Oisin McGonagle was a major blow for the Inishowen side although in truth, they were always second best on a difficult afternoon for them.

The second half was to fare marginally better for 2016 semi-finalists Malin, who managed to notch up five points. But it was to no avail as the Kilcar onslaught was relentless, this year's Division One champions tacking on another 1-8 to seal an enormous 18 point win.

Kilcar: Eamonn McGinley; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Ryan McHugh (1-1), Michael Hegarty, Brian O'Donnell; Mark McHugh (0-2, 2f), Ciaran McGinley (0-2); Andrew McClean, Conor Doherty (1-0), Eoin McHugh (1-3); Matthew McClean, Patrick McBrearty (0-6, 3f), Mark Sweeney.

Subs: Stephen McBrearty (0-2) for M McClean.

Malin: Darrah McLaughlin; Sean O'Brien, Ciaran Doherty, Ciaran McColgan; Conor O'Brien, Damien Harkin, Oisin McGonagle; Christopher McLaughlin (0-5, 3f), Dan McDaid; Paul McLaughlin (0-2, 1f), Sean O'Donnell, Christopher Doherty; Joe Doherty, Conor McGeoghegan, Stephen McLaughlin.

Subs: Josh Conlan for O McGonagle 31, black card; Darren Miller for McGeoghegan 25; Conor McGeoghegan for D McDaid 50.