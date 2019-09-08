Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, September 8

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Jim Steele, Main Street, Manorcunningham

- Peggy O’Donnell, Rahan, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Sweeney, Knockfola, Gweedore

- Brendan Duffy, Dromore, Letterkenny

- John Boyle, The Colour Shop, Annagry & Annagry West

- Gallagher, James Joseph (Jim), New Zealand and formerly of Frosses

- John Murray, Warrington, England, and Ramelton

Jim Steele, Main Street, Manorcunningham



The death has taken place at Lifford Hospital of Jim Steele, Main Street, Manorcunningham

Reposing at his residence today Sunday, September 8 from 6pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 1.30pm for Service at 2pm in Ray Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm until 1pm.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Medical Two Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Gibsons Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Peggy O’Donnell, Rahan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Peggy O’Donnell, Rahan, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Lifford Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o of any family member or Con McDaid, Funeral Director.

Kathleen Sweeney, Knockfola, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Kathleen Sweeney, Knockfola, Gweedore. Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time after rosary until 10am.

Funeral from there on Monday, September 9 for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Colmcilles’s Church, Knockfola.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Cancer Flights c/o any family member or Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Brendan Duffy, Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brendan Duffy, Dromore, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there at 10.15am on Monday, September 9 going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

John Boyle, The Colour Shop, Annagry & Annagry West

The sudden death has occurred of John Boyle, The Colour Shop, Annagry and Annagry West.

Reposing at the family home in Annagry West. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, September 9 at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church Annagry.

Interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Gallagher, James Joseph (Jim), New Zealand and formerly of Frosses

The death has occurred in New Zealand of James Joseph Gallagher (known to all as 'Red Jim').

Born in Frosses, County Donegal, Ireland. Passed away peacefully on September 4.

Dearly beloved husband of Tina. Much loved father of Elaine, Annie-Marie, Bernadette, Owen and Cuchullain. Appreciated Father-in-law of Graham, Bernard and Casey. Loved Grandad of Wynona, Finn and James Joseph (Jnr) and Great Grandad of Beatrix. Life member of the Auckland Irish Society. Former President of the NZ Pioneer Total Abstinence Association.

Partner of Tom, McCahill & Gallagher Ltd.

Red Jim was known as the 'Irish Ambassador to Auckland', and loved his hometown and Donegal forever.

Jim was known to take people around to various estates named after places in Donegal.

Jim's funeral will be held on Thursday, September12, at Good Shepherd Church, Balmoral, Auckland, followed by burial at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery.

John Murray, Warrington, England, and Ramelton

The death has taken place of John Murray, Warrington, England and formerly of Ramelton.

He will be waked in his home in Haydock, on Monday, September 9 from 4pm, with Rosary at 8pm.

Leaving Knox Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10 at 3.30pm for Mass at 4pm at St Alban’s, Warrington.

Burial and Rosary will take place at Killydonnel Friary, Ramelton at 2pm, and afterwards to the Lennon Lodge, Ramelton to toast his memory.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Haydock Suite, Eccleston Court.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification