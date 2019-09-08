Work on Ballybofey footpath welcomed

News that work is to begin on a footpath near Ballybofey has been welcomed.

Stranorlar area Councillor Patrick McGowan has welcomed the news that works on the footpath from the Weavers out towards Sessiagh O’Neill Bridge are to begin this week.

Cllr McGowan said the project was broken into sections and has been funded through Donegal County Council Road’s footpath and lightening fund, the councillor’s Development Fund Initiative (DFI) and local contributions as well as some voluntary support.

“One last section will remain at Sessiagh O’Neill Bridge itself and I hope we can negotiate a way-leave and get a footbridge designed and funded in 2020-2021,” Cllr McGowan said.

“Works are also due to start on a new footpath on the Letterkenny road at Stranorlar very shortly from Admiran out as far as Alaan Park.

“Both projects are way overdue due to in part to other major works in Ballybofey and Stranorlar taking precedent and traffic volumes meaning only certain roads works can be managed at any one time. Nevertheless, it is good to see work underway at long last, Cllr McGowan said.