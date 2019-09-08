Body of woman recovered from Donegal river following search

The body of a woman has been recovered from the River Finn this morning.

The recovery was made at Drumboe, Stranorlar after an extensive search overnight in the town.

The Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter was involved in the search was which coordinated by gardaí and also involved Coast Guard units.

The body of a woman, in her 60s, was recovered from the water. Gardaí say they are investigating an incident of sudden death.

The body has been removed to the mortuary in Letterkenny University Hospital and a post mortem will take place.

A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.