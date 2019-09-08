NEWS
Body of woman recovered from Donegal river following search
The body of a woman in her 60s has been recovered near Stranorlar
File image: Resuce 118 on a mission in Donegal
The body of a woman has been recovered from the River Finn this morning.
The recovery was made at Drumboe, Stranorlar after an extensive search overnight in the town.
The Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter was involved in the search was which coordinated by gardaí and also involved Coast Guard units.
The body of a woman, in her 60s, was recovered from the water. Gardaí say they are investigating an incident of sudden death.
The body has been removed to the mortuary in Letterkenny University Hospital and a post mortem will take place.
A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.
