Sr Mary Sweeney from Dungloe retires after a life-time serving in Sierra Leone

A well known nun from Dungloe announced her retirement this week after spending most of her working life in a small village in Sierra Leone.

Sr Mary Sweeney (affectionately known in her adopted country as Sr Paul) has officially retired as the Director of St Joseph's School for the Hearing Impaired in Makeni.

Sr. Mary, despite living in such a distant land, has maintained regular contacts with her home county and has been a very regular visitor to the Rosses on quite a number of occasions.

In fact it is only two years ago she performed the opening ceremony for the annual Mary from Dungloe festival

She has also been the recipient of many prestigious awards including her prestigious award from President Michael D Higgins.

Sr Sweeney was presented with her Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad

She was also honoured by Donegal Co. Council and her niece, Cllr Maire Therese Gallagher said at the time that said that she was delighted to be in a position to host a special reception to honour the contribution that he aunt, Sister Mary has made to the lives of children in Sierra Leone.

Cllr. Callagher said yesterday: “Even though she is officially retired she will still be in school focusing mainly on teacher training

“She is that type of a person that is so devoted to her work she will simply never retire.”

Maire Therese said: “She is a member of the well known Sweeney's Hotel family which operated on the Main Street in Dungloe.

“The hotel was very much a family run operation and Sr. Mary was always there to lend a hand. Even when she entered the convent she used her breaks to give a hand out.

“I would say that it was one of the few hotels in the country that had a nun in her habit serving breakfast,” she joked.

“She has had a very fruitful life having served 52 years as a nun, set up schools at all levels and a farm that makes the area self - sufficient”

Back in Makeni a spokesperson for St Joseph's School said: “We would like to take this opportunity of thanking Sr Mary for the 47 years she has dedicated in running the school and being part of the community.

“Through passion, dedication and enthusiasm, Sr Mary has played a major role in impacting the lives of the children who on a daily basis are dealing with the challenges of living with an impairment. Her role as a leader is not only seen in the students but in the community Thank you, Tenki Sr Paul. you are an inspirational and torch bearer for all.

“Enjoy your rest, you have played your part.”