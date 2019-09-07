Imelda May wins a lot of Donegal hearts following her recent stay here

Donegal town has emerged over the years as quite a popular destination for visiting celebrities and it seems that one of the main reasons is that nobody treats them as “celebrities” and they are left to their own devices.

How often have we seen Sarah Jessica Parker wandering around the aisles of SuperValu doing her shopping with the “wains” in tow or enjoying fish and chips on the pier in Killybegs?

This world famous actress is very comfortable in her own skin in Donegal and has discarded her disguise of large sunglasses.

One of the things that many of these visitors have learned is that Donegal people take people for what they are and not who they are. A local person commented recently: “I suppose up here we really are different - to get respect people have to show some first.”

The most recent visitor to the county was the acclaimed singer Imelda May and she made no secret of her presence in Donegal town.

Staying out with Geoffrey and Jackie Browne outside of the town she was so thrilled with her home for the weekend that she immediately made an Instagram video of her new surrounds.

She captured footage of all the luxurious bedrooms and even a shot of a surprised Geoffrey as he emerged from his bedroom. A true Dubliner she waxed lyrical about the views of the back strands in Murvagh and her whole experience in Donegal and developed a great friendship with Geoffrey and Jackie over the few days.

Rossmore Manor is a 4-star home nestled on the shores of Donegal Bay, guests can enjoy superb luxury and unparalleled views and is a little bit above your average B/B as Imelda would indeed testify.

Geoffrey commented that Imelda was a truly great person, “bubbly and a great sense of humour”.

Later on that evening the singer, who was born in the Liberties and has never lost her roots, made her way into the acclaimed Chandpur restaurant where she enjoyed a superb meal prepared and served by owner Rana.

Afterwards Imelda gave an impromptu concert at McCaffrey's Pub where she gave a truly great performance, playing the banjo and singing to her heart's content.

Having stayed for three days she fell in love with the solitude and beauty of the nearby Murvagh beach but vowed to take in much more on her next visit

Once home she posted a great image of Murvagh at dusk with the hashtag #missingdonegal.

No doubt Donegal has a new friend.