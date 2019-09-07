School secretaries to hold protest rally at Minister McHugh's office today

The North-West school secretaries branch of the union, Fórsa, has organised a protest rally to take place today, Saturday, September 7 at the office of the Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh TD at Oldtown Road, Letterkenny starting at 1pm.

As it stands just 10% of the 3,500 school secretaries across the country are employed by the Department of Education. The remaining 90% are paid for out of school funding which supports their wages, caretakers and other school supplies and without them, schools wouldn’t function.

Spokesperson, Kathleen Doherty, said members were attempting to change a two-tier pay system that leaves most staff on the statutory minimum wage.

"Secretaries paid in this way have no pension, sick leave or scale of pay as those paid through the department do, and some have to apply for social welfare during the summer months and Christmas holidays.

“As it stands, the vast majority of school secretaries do not enjoy the same benefits as the 10% who are directly employed by the department," she said.