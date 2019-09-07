North West STOP and North West Hospice to benefit from Sunday's annual Tullaghan Pony Drive

The annual and very popular Tullaghan Pony Drive takes place on this Sunday, September 8, starting at 3pm from the Dew Drop Inn.

The Tullaghan Pony Drive is being promoted for two very worthy local charities, North West STOP and North West Hospice. A draw with several fantastic prizes on offer will take place in conjunction with the Pony Drive.

Tickets costing €4 each or 6 tickets for €20 for the Tullaghan Pony Drive draw are currently on sale and everyone is encouraged to buy a ticket for it.

Prizes on offer for the Pony Drive draw are:

1st €400, sponsored by the Tullaghan Pony Drive;

2nd €100 sponsored by the Allingham Arms Hotel, Bundoran;

3rd €100 sponsored by G. Little, Livestock Haulage;

4th voucher for the Peak Restaurant, Bundoran;

5th voucher for the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran;

6th for the Phoenix Tavern, Bundoran;

7th a bottle of brandy sponsored by Aisling McGowan, Tullaghan.

Everyone welcome.