Abbey Vocational students among Donegal students awarded Optum Regional Healthcare Scholarships
Shaneen Graham is second from left and and Charlotte Timony is fourth from left
Two students from Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town, Shaneen Graham and Charlotte Timony, have been awarded an Optum Regional Healthcare Scholarship to support them in their studies in NUI Galway.
In a release from AVS the school said they were delighted with the news and congratulated the two recipients from their school, Shaneen and Charlotte.
The scholarship scheme is designed to support students from County Donegal who are studying healthcare and technology-related courses in the region. The six Optum Healthcare Scholars selected will formally receive their award at an awards ceremony in the autumn hosted by Optum Ireland.
Optum Ireland is a Health Services and Innovation company based in Letterkenny with over 1000 employees, and aims to support the enhancement of the healthcare system in the Northwest region and invest in a health workforce that meets the needs of the future.
Optum have developed a scholarship scheme to particularly support young people in County Donegal, in order to give access to third-level education and to allow successful candidates to fully participate in college life and alleviate the financial burden on students and their families.
The scholarship is worth €7,000 per annum and is awarded for the duration of the undergraduate course.
The scholarship is open to students resident in Donegal for the last two years at least, applying to the following courses through the CAO: GY 501 Medicine (5 year)- the selection panel reserve the right to award the scholarship to a student who is placed on the 6 year programme
GY 503 Speech and Language Therapy
GY 504 Podiatric Medicine
GY 502 Occupational Therapy
GY 517 Midwifery
GY 303 Biomedical Science
GY 304 BSc Biotechnology
GY 318 BSc Biopharmaceutical Chemistry
GY 104 Arts (Psychology)
GY 408 Biomedical Engineering
