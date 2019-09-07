Joy for family who collect 1 million euro following Kinlough lotto win

A jubilant county Leitrim family have collected a cheque for a massive €1 million which they won on last Sunday’s Daily Million draw.

The family, who wish to keep their win private, plan to pay off their mortgage before they jet off on their first ever holiday together.

The delighted mother of the group said: “We’re still in a state of shock to be honest. It’ll take some time to come to terms to the fact that we’re millionaires,” she said.

“The win gives us so much freedom and it will allow us to do things that we’ve never even dreamed. We’ve never had a holiday together as a family so we’ve already started planning a couple of weeks away in the sun. Before we go mad planning our holidays, we will be paying a visit to our local bank manager to pay off whatever is left on our mortgage. It is just such an amazing feeling,” she added.

The winning ticket was sold at McGowan’s Spar store in Kinlough, Co. Leitrim which is fast becoming one of Ireland’s luckiest National Lottery stores. Since 2006, the lucky Spar store has amassed National Lottery top prize winning tickets to the value of almost €13 million.

The winning mother added: “We were at home on Sunday evening and somebody mentioned that there were rumours online that the €1 million prize had been won in McGowan’s store that afternoon. I made a mad dash for my handbag knowing that I had a ticket in there which could have been worth a million euro. The whole family stood around when I scanned it on the National Lottery App and the house went absolutely bananas when we found out. We had an incredible night of celebrations but we promised each other that we’d never breathe a word of the win outside the four walls of our house again.”

So far this year, there have been 11 top prize winners of the Daily Million and Daily Million Plus games including six winners of the Daily Million top prize of €1 million. Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.