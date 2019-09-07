Kinlough resident claimed that his life would be in danger if he was sent to jail

A Kinlough resident, with 45 previous convictions, who currently has no address, was warned that he could be going to jail for a lengthy period, at Ballyshannon District Court

27-year-old Martin Ward, St Aidan’s Court, Kinlough admitted driving with no insurance and no licence at Main Street, Kinlough, last year.

Inspector Denis Joyce told the court the defendant had been banned for ten years at the time and was also serving a suspended sentence for driving with no insurance.

The defendant pleaded guilty and repeatedly begged the judge not to send him to jail. He claimed that his life would be in danger if he was sent to jail.

The defendant told the court that he foolishly went to test the brakes on the car for his wife when he was apprehended. When asked where he lived, the defendant replied that he and his wife “were over and back to England to see a sick aunt”.

In response to a question from the judge, he said he was only claiming unemployment benefit in the State.

The judge pointed out that the defendant had been given a lot of previous chances.

Judge Kilrane said the defendant was “tricking his way through life over and back to England”.

“Please don’t send me to jail, I will do anything you ask,” the defendant asked the judge.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the most he could send the defendant to jail for, was ten months.

But, he said he was not sending the defendant to jail -he was going to give him a chance to prove himself.

He warned the defendant: “Don’t drive”.

In adjourning the case to December 6, the judge said if the defendant was convicted for anything further, that sentence would be in addition to the ten months already mentioned for the offences before the court.