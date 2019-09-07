Alleged unauthorised development at Mullans Lane, Mullans, Donegal Town

A Donegal Town man, who is charged with failing to comply with enforcement notices in relation to an unauthorised development at Mullans Lane, Mullans, Donegal Town issued in 2015, was released on bail of €500 from Ballyshannon District Court on Friday

Six bench warrants had been issued for Laurence McHugh, of the same address, the court was told.

When defence solicitor Gerry McGovern told the court that his client got his court dates mixed up, Judge Kevin KIlrane said: “If he can’t remember the dates, he will be encouraged to remember the dates”,

The defendant appeared on a bench warrant in Ballyshannon.

Judge Kevin Kilrane warned the defendant that he “must attend court” as he remanded him on continuing bail to appear at Donegal Town District Court on November 25.

Before issuing the warrant at last Wednesday's September 4 Donegal Town sitting, Judge Kevin Kilrane noted that there have been 21 previous adjournments in this particular case.

Donegal County Council solicitor Kevin McElhinney said the defendant had undertaken to carry out some works over the summer on the location, but this had not happened.