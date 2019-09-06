Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, September 6

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary McLaughlin, The Bungalow, Crislamore, Burnfoot



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin, The Bungalow, Crislamore, Burnfoot.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home this evening, Friday, September 6 at 5pm to her residence.

Funeral Sunday morning leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Funeral Mass at 11.00am.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

John Murray, Warrington, England, and Ramelton

The death has taken place of John Murray, Warrington, England and formerly of Ramelton.

He will be waked in his home in Haydock, on Monday, September 9 from 4pm, with Rosary at 8pm.

Leaving Knox Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10 at 3.30pm for Mass at 4pm at St Alban’s, Warrington.

Burial and Rosary will take place at Killydonnel Friary, Ramelton at 2pm, and afterwards to the Lennon Lodge, Ramelton to toast his memory.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Haydock Suite, Eccleston Court.

Lilly Roddie, Benroe, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Lilly Roddie, Benroe, Bruckless. Peacefully at her residence.

Peacefully at her residence. Funeral service in the Methodist Church, Dunkineely on Sunday at 2pm followed by committal in Killaghtee Graveyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association c/o of any family member or John B O Donnell Funeral Directors. House private.

Alice McIntyre, The Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Alice McIntyre, The Mall, Ballyshannon.

Peacefully at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon. Reposing at her late residence today Friday from 12pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am, to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11 am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Shiel Hospital patient comfort fund, c/o John Mulreany funeral services, Bundoran or any family member.

Noel Stewart, 28th Infantry Battalion, Finner Camp

Noel Stewart, 28th Infantry Battalion, Finner Camp, and late of Forthill, Sligo. Unexpectedly. Reposing at his brother Roberts home at 14 Lar Easa Cove, Airport Road, Strandhill, Co.Sligo (EIRCODE:F91Y7P2) on Friday from 4pm until 8pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 12.30pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. House private to family Saturday morning please.

John O’Kane, Auckland, New Zealand, formerly of Buncrana



The funeral of John O’Kane, recently deceased in Auckland, New Zealand and formerly of St Columb’s, Buncrana, will take place on Saturday, September 7 in St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana.

Funeral mass at 12 noon will be followed by interment of his ashes in the family grave at Cockhill.

