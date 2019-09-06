40,000 customers hit by major power outage in North Donegal

There has been a major power outage in Letterkenny and parts of North Donegal this afternoon.

Homes and businesses in the centre of the town and surrounding areas have been affected.

The Glencar, Port Road, Main Street and Oldtown areas were among the areas affected as well as nearby towns.

The outage hit at 12.15pm.

A spokeswoman for ESB said engineers have established the cause as a fault at the Letterkenny substation on the 110kv line.

Most customers had service restored by 12.40pm.

A further 1,400 customers in the Milford area are still without power but it is hoped the service will be restored by 1.30pm, the spokeswoman said.