Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, September 6

Lilly Roddie, Benroe, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Lilly Roddie, Benroe, Bruckless. Peacefully at her residence. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Alice McIntyre, The Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Alice McIntyre, The Mall, Ballyshannon.

Peacefully at the Shiel hospital, Ballyshannon. Reposing at her late residence today, Thursday, from 4pm to 9pm and on Friday from 12pmto 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am, to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11 am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Shiel Hospital patient comfort fund, c/o John Mulreany funeral services, Bundoran or any family member.

Noel Stewart, 28th Infantry Battalion, Finner Camp

Noel Stewart, 28th Infantry Battalion, Finner Camp, and late of Forthill, Sligo. Unexpectedly. Reposing at his brother Roberts home at 14 Lar Easa Cove, Airport Road, Strandhill, Co.Sligo (EIRCODE:F91Y7P2) on Friday from 4pm until 8pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 12.30pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. House private to family Saturday morning please.

John O’Kane, Auckland, New Zealand, formerly of Buncrana



The funeral of John O’Kane, recently deceased in Auckland, New Zealand and formerly of St Columb’s, Buncrana, will take place on Saturday September 7 in St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana.

Funeral mass at 12 noon will be followed by interment of his ashes in the family grave at Cockhill.

Mary Boyle, (nee Muldoon) Drumcliffe, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Mary Boyle, (nee Muldoon) Drumcliffe, Donegal town. Remains reposing at the family home today Thursday from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Fund at Donegal Community Hospital, c/o any family member. House private on Friday morning please.

Mary Elizabeth Doherty, Eilish, née Kavanagh, St Patrick’s Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Mary Elizabeth Doherty, Eilish, née Kavanagh, St Patrick’s Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at Mc Laughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana with viewing from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm today Thursday.

Funeral from there on Friday, September 6 at 9.30am going to St. Mary's Oratory for 10 Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Anna Curley, formerly Lower Town, Malin

The death has taken place at her residence 16 Abbotts Wood, Carndonagh of Anna Curley, formerly Lower Town, Malin.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning, September 6 at 10.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point for requiem mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Michael Clancy, Gurteendarragh, Kinlough

The death has taken place of Michael Clancy, Gurteendarragh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at Gilmartin’s Funeral Home, Kinlough on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal to St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 8pm. Funeral on Friday morning at 11 am, with burial afterwards in St Aidan’s cemetery.

