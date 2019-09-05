Donegal school turns out in tribute to departing teachers

It was a morning of mixed emotions today in the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal town when the entire school population turned out in tribute to six very familiar faces who were not only regarded only as teachers but also mentors, counsellors when needed and more importantly friends.

Celine Markey, Brid Duane, Miriam Bennett, Mary Keeney, Ann Marie McCormick and Michael Lafferty were all celebrating their retirement from the school and were all invited along on the pretence of dropping in for “a cup of tea”.

Little did they expect to be greeted by more than one thousand of their former students, a guard of honour and verbal and musical tributes from their colleagues and students.

School principal Geraldine Diver complimented the students for the way that they had behaved and the dignity they had shown in recognising their teachers who had given so much to the school.

“We will be having our own little party but today is very much your day,” she said.

Students pictured today at AVS where retiring teachers were acknowledged Picture: Matt Britton