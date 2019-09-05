Half of €10,000 in compensation paid over after dogs kill pedigree sheep

A south Donegal businessman, who was told to come up with €10,000 compensation after his two Alsatian dogs killed three pedigree sheep belonging to a farmer, had his case adjourned to November after half that amount was paid into court.

A previous sitting heard evidence and was shown graphic photographs of the mutilated sheep belonging to the injured party, farmer Seamus Thomas at Tullywee, Laghy on March 11 last year.

Dog owner and businessman, 56-year-old Gregory McGroary, Carrick East Laghy pleaded guilty to having no dog licence and being the owner of a dog worrying sheep at that previous sitting.

At Wednesday’s sitting in Donegal Town, defence solicitor John Murray said there was €5,000 in court.

He said that €900 had been paid in veterinary expenses and €4,100 was available to the injured party.

Seamus Thomas told the court this incident had happened almost 18 months ago, and he had lost very valuable pedigree sheep. It was very hard financially and his only income was from farming.

Judge Kevin Kilrane acknowledged the loss the farmer incurred and the court could only try to measure a “reasonable approach” to try and get his compensation back to him as soon as possible.

At the previous sitting the court heard the dogs had still not been “put down” and the court was told they were sent to a trust in London.

Judge Kevin described the killing of the sheep as an “appalling sight” and would cause “shock, hurt and upset hugely to any farmer”.

The case was adjourned last Wednesday, to November 6, to allow for the payment of the balance of the compensation.