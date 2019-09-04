Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, September 4

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Boyle, (nee Muldoon) Drumcliffe, Donegal town

- Mary Elizabeth Doherty, Eilish, née Kavanagh, St Patrick’s Road, Buncrana

- Anna Curley, formerly Lower Town, Malin

- Sammy Fisher, High Cairn, Ramelton

- Mildred Herron, Meentymoragle, Fintown

- Kathleen Friel, née O'Donnell, 82 Croaghan Heights, Lifford and formerly of Castlefin

- Michael Lafferty, Kinletter, Ballybofey

- Michael Clancy, Gurteendarragh, Kinlough

The death has taken place of Mary Boyle, (nee Muldoon) Drumcliffe, Donegal town. Remains reposing at the family home today from 6pm until 10pm and on Thursday from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Fund at Donegal Community Hospital, c/o any family member. House private on Friday morning please.

The death has taken place at her residence of Mary Elizabeth Doherty, Eilish, née Kavanagh, St Patrick’s Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at Mc Laughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana with viewing from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm on Wednesday and 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm on Thursday.

Funeral from there on Friday, September 6 at 9.30am going to St. Mary's Oratory for 10 Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

The death has taken place at her residence 16 Abbotts Wood, Carndonagh of Anna Curley, formerly Lower Town, Malin.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning, September 6th at 10.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point for requiem mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Sammy Fisher, High Cairn, Ramelton.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10am going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for service and cremation at 2pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.



The death has occurred of Mildred Herron, Meentymoragle, Fintown.

Mildred's are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Thursday in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time from 10pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place at her home of Kathleen Friel, née O'Donnell, 82 Croaghan Heights, Lifford and formerly of Castlefin.

Her remains will repose at Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Wednesday, September 4 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 5 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place of Michael Lafferty, Kinletter, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning September 5 at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

The death has taken place of Michael Clancy, Gurteendarragh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at Gilmartin’s Funeral Home, Kinlough on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal to St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 8pm. Funeral on Friday morning at 11 am, with burial afterwards in St Aidan’s cemetery.

