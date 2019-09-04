IUNVA wreath laying ceremony to take place in Conwal graveyard in Letterkenny

The annual United Nations Veterans Association wreath laying ceremony will take place at the U.N. memorial in Conwal graveyard, Letterkenny on September 15.

The Post 19 Branch Letterkenny will host the event and all the different associations are invited to attend and join the Guard Of Honour. Association dress and medals should be worn.The different associations and families of deceased members who lost their lives in active service overseas with the United Nations will lay wreaths in their honour.

Proceedings will get underway at 2pm and the different associations taking part are asked to attend at 1.30pm. The event is also open to the public.

Refreshments will be served afterwards in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

The Letterkenny IUNVA committee wishes to thank the Donegal county councillors who have provided funding for the event.