North West Simon Community charity sleep out

North West Simon Community continue to prevent and resolve homelessness throughout Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

To this end it is holding their annual charity 'sleep out' event on Friday, October 4, in Letterkenny, where they will swap their beds for sleeping bags for one night in an effort to raise funds and awareness to tackle homelessness in the community.

You can help by signing up to take part yourself or by getting your colleagues or local community or sports group involved.

Maybe you are you a business that would like to lend your support? If so, please get in touch with Collette on 087 0552478 or email collette@northwestsimon.ie