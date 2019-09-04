Public meeting on west Donegal water outages ahead of Irish Water meeting

A public meeting has been called to discuss the regular water outages in west Donegal.

The meeting has been called by Independent councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig.

Regular outages have been a major issue in parts of west Donegal and Irish Water has announced a programme of upgrade works aimed at dealing with the problem.

The announcement of the public meeting follows the announcement that Irish Water is to host an information meeting this Friday in the Community Hall in Falcarragh.

Business owners in Falcarragh are to be updated ahead of planned works in the area.

But the meeting has been criticised by Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig for excluding members of the public. He has, in turn, called a public meeting for Thursday night at Ionad Mhachaire Rabhartaigh at 7pm.

“The only people invited to the meeting are councillors and business owners,” the councillor said about the Irish Water meeting.

“I have nothing against business people having a meeting with Irish Water. I support them in their calls for action on the water outages. But why is it that business people and councillors are the only ones invited to the meeting?

“What we see here is the establishment putting the interests of business owners above the interests of ordinary citizens. And that is class discrimination.

“I have organised a public meeting in Ionad Mhachaire Rabhartaigh on Thursday at 7 pm to discuss what we can do about the water outages in the area. Everyone is welcome to attend that meeting and I will be making it clear that everyone should be welcome to attend the meeting with Irish Water on Friday at 2 pm in the new Community Hall in Fál Carrach.”

