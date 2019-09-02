Donegal people to reveal what they really think about in their car in TG4 show

Danny Rua Ó Domhnaill and Grace Bonner from Gaoth Dobhair will be appearing on Turas Bóthar on TG4 this Thursday night at 8pm.

The well-known characters are sure to get the craic going as they converse during their journey. Danny Rua and Grace's conversations will be continued from week to week, as the camera jumps from car to car, during the series.

Turas Bóthair is a show that reveals exactly what people really talk about in their cars.

Once again, small cameras are rigged in dozens of cars across Ireland, allowing us to eavesdrop on real conversations as they happen. Expect moments of joy and sadness, comedy and tragedy, love and loss, friendship and romance, despair and

hope as drivers and passengers share their personal stories and views on love, relationships, sex, technology, illness, women’s rights and much, much more.

We also meet Donegal country music fans Micheal and John during the show which runs as a series. The series provides hugely revealing insights into the Irish psyche, a unique slice of life normally hidden behind closed doors.

Turas Bóthair was filmed on location in Counties Donegal, Kerry, Mayo, Galway, Antrim and Derry.

The show is repeated on TG4 on Tuesday at 5.30pm so be sure to tune in if you miss any of the series.