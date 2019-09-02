NEWS
A Letterkenny motorist was caught by the garda road policing unit driving at 156km/h
Be careful on wet surfaces
Gardaí are urging road users to drive carefully after they apprehended a driver caught speeding on the outskirts of Letterkenny town.
Gardaí from the Letterkenny traffic core detected the car travelling at 156kp/h in a 100kp/h zone.
Drivers are being urged to drive slowly due to the wet weather conditions.
Gardaí said: "Please drive carefully and take extra care when the roads are wet."
