NEWS

A Letterkenny motorist was caught by the garda road policing unit driving at 156km/h

Be careful on wet surfaces

Michelle NicPhaidin

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.com

A Letterkenny motorist was caught by the garda road policing unit driving at 156km/h

Gardaí are urging road users to drive carefully after they apprehended a driver caught speeding on the outskirts of Letterkenny town. 

Gardaí from the Letterkenny traffic core detected the car travelling at 156kp/h in a 100kp/h zone. 

Drivers are being urged to drive slowly due to the wet weather conditions. 

Gardaí said: "Please drive carefully and take extra care when the roads are wet."