High School Musical has them dancing in the aisles in Donegal town

The sheer exuberance of students from all over the south of the county had the audience both singing and dancing in the St John Bosco Centre on Saturday night last at the Bosco Productions "High School Musical".

Berni Canny told the audience that the large cast had been rehearsing all through the summer holidays with very few, if any, missing a night.

"Tonight is a culmination of all their hard work and they are just a credit to their families and indeed themselves," she said

With a plot described by the author and numerous critics as a modern adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, this is a story about two high school juniors from rival cliques – together, they try out for the lead parts in their high school musical, and this causes division among all the school's students.

Despite other students' attempts to thwart their dreams, Troy and Gabriella aim to resist peer pressure and rivalry and wish to inspire others along the way to not "stick to the status quo".

Should Troy captain his basketball team in the finals or audition for his school's musical?

A difficult decision but in the end a happy outcome. Go along to the Bosco Centre tonight or tomorrow and see how it all unfolds.