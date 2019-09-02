Business people invited to attend information day on water works in Falcarragh

Members of the Falcarragh business community have been invited to attend an information meeting ahead of major water works that are planned to take place in the region.

Cllr John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh said that the meeting is an important one as people will be made aware of the planned works and their scheduled works ahead of their taking place.

It is understood that the water main replacement project will take place in two sections, in Gortahork and Falcarragh.

The business people of Falcarragh have been effected by difficulties with water over the last while.

The meeting will take place at 2pm this Friday at Halla Noamh Fionnán, Falcarragh.