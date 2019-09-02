Dangerous situation has arisen in Glenties with broken bridge

A Glenties Community activist, Brian Carr has said that a dangerous situation has arisen at Altar Bridge.

The bridge has been hit and part of it has fallen into a river.

Mr Carr said that two plastic barriers have been put in place at the bridge by locals. However, he is concerned that the situation, as it remains, is dangerous.

He said: "Please, if you are driving or walking around Altar please do so with caution, as all that is stopping you from going into what is a very swollen river is two plastic barriers put there by locals. This is a very serious health and safety situation."

Mr Carr has reported Donegal County Council of the situation.