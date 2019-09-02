Donegal hospitals included in major, new HSE plan

Investment has been secured for 12 major healthcare projects in the county including plans for the refurbishment of St Joseph’s Stranorlar and Ramelton Community Hospitals.

Making the announcement, Minister James McHugh said: "The confirmation of investment in Community Hospitals in Donegal, in particular St Joseph’s Stranorlar and Ramelton and several other major projects, is a statement of intent from this Government," Minister McHugh said.

"It is a phenomenal level of investment in healthcare and it will be of enormous benefit to our people for years to come."

The Minister for Education and Skills said: "This Government’s commitment to the future of the Community Hospitals has been clear for some time. First we reversed a decision which threatened St Joseph’s and Ramelton. Now we have secured commitment in the Health Service Executive Capital Plan for planning for their refurbishment and upgrade."

Mr McHugh said that the future of these institutions is guaranteed and this will ensure facilities of the highest possible standard and the best quality care.

"This has come about thanks to the Government led by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar recognising the need for Community Hospitals in different parts of the county. It’s also down to Health Minister Simon Harris, and importantly Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly, who has been a passionate and dedicated supporter of the need to secure excellent community hospital care in Donegal. He demonstrated as much by visiting the county twice to hear our needs."

Minister McHugh confirmed the multimillion euro investment in 12 projects with the formal announcement of the national plan being made by Minister Harris.

"This Government’s commitment to community care and to wider investment in healthcare in Donegal has been exceptional in recent years - whether that’s through radiology services in Letterkenny University Hospital, agreement to recruit a second breast cancer surgeon or investing in Altnagelvin in Derry to improve cancer care in the north-west,” Minister McHugh said.

"Many people have been to the fore when it came to fighting for our Community Hospitals, not least our Fine Gael councillors Martin Harley in Stranorlar and Bernard McGuinness in Inishowen. I also want to recognise the focus of the Save Our Hospitals group for keeping this issue on the agenda.

"The investment by this Government also commits to the new Community Nursing Unit in Letterkenny with more than 100 beds, an upgraded mortuary in Letterkenny University Hospital and a primary care centre in Newtowncunningham.

"That is combined with all of the progress that will be seen in the coming year in works on Community Hospitals in Dungloe, Carndonagh and Ballyshannon and the final designs for Falcarragh and Buncrana Community Hospitals," he said.

The full list of projects in Donegal which have been included in the HSE Capital Plan are:

1 - Letterkenny Radiology project

2 - Ambulance base upgrade at Stranorlar/Ballybofey

3 - Restoration and upgrade of mortuary unit at Letterkenny University Hospital

4 - Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre

5 - Ballyshannon 100 bed Community Nursing Unit – Tender & Contract

6 - Dungloe Community Hospital Refurb – Tender & Contract

7 - Carndonagh Community Hospital Refurb - Tender & Contract

8 - Falcarragh Community Hospital Refurb - Design

9 - Buncrana Community Hospital Refurb - Design

10 - Ramelton Community Hospital Refurb - Planning

11 - Stranorlar Community Hospital Refurb - Planning

12 - Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit

Also included in the plan are works in LUH for electrical distribution project upgrade and medical ward block fire safety works.