Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, September 2, 2019

Bartley Bourne, Trimragh, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Bartley Bourne, Trimragh, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 3 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Night Nurses Service c/o any family member.

Ann Frenche, née Dempsey, Coolock, Dublin, Laois and Donegal

The death has occurred of Ann Frenche, née Dempsey, Coolock, Dublin, Laois and Donegal.

Reposing at her daughter Bernadette’s home on Wednesday from 12pm onwards. Removal on Thursday, September 5 to St Joseph the Artisan Church, Bonnybrook arriving for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

Helen Page, née Martin, 5 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Helen Page, née Martin, 5 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 5pm on Monday September, 2.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 6 at 10.20, going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11 o’ clock Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Renal Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors .

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Brendan McAvoy, Stranacorkra, Gaoth Dobhair



The death has taken place of Brendan McAvoy, Stranacorkra, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal from Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road, Letterkenny on Monday at 3.30pm to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Kathleen Anne Doherty, Aboligan, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Kathleen Anne Doherty, Aboligan, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her home on Monday from 10am.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in Meenacross Church at 11am. Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and also private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Irish Wheelchair Association c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director.

James Doherty, 34 The Beeches, Navenny, Ballybofey and formerly Carrick, Trentagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of James Doherty, 34 The Beeches, Navenny, Ballybofey and formerly Carrick, Trentagh, Letterkenny.

He died peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

James’ remains will be reposing at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar on Monday from 6.30pm. Rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am and interment immediately after in Drumboe Cemetery, Stranorlar.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar, or any family member.

Bartley Bourne, Trimragh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at his home of Bartley Bourne, Trimragh, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 3 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Night Nurses Service c/o any family member.

James Greenwood, 97 Emerald Drive, Killybegs

The death has occurred of James Greenwood, 97 Emerald Drive, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Dan Gallagher Illistrin, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Dan Gallagher Illistrin, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at the home of his brother John and Carmel Gallagher, Illistrin.

Requiem Mass on Monday, September 2 at 11am in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Theo Crossan, Cahir O'Doherty Ave., Buncrana

The death has occurred of Theo Crossan, Cahir O'Doherty Ave., Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Monday, September 2 at 9.20am going to St Mary’s Oratory, for 10am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Bumbulance c/o any family member.

