Donegal hairdresser urges people to treat their hair as well as their face

I don't think people really think too much about hair treatments. We know all there is to know about face masks or facials but when it comes to the hair, not much is done.

The hair industry has come a long way from the Vo5 hair oils. There is a hair treatment for all sorts of problems.

They could be frizzy, broken, dry, sun damaged, porus... just to name a few.

I sell at least four different types of treatments. One is especially for blondes, it is a brightening mask with intense hydration. I have a keratin smooth mask which smooths and strengthens frizzy hair and I have a luster lock treatment which is for instant shine and repair.

All salons will sell you a hair product that you can use at home. They vary in price from €20-25 but you get multiple applications. Your salon will also offer a treatment for you in the salon, this is usually between €10 and €15.

One of my clients has recently come back from holidays. Her hair is very porus, usually fades quickly and is tangly at the back.

I noticed that her hair felt really good and had improved hugely. She informed me that I had sold her a Joico moisture spray and that she used it everyday on holidays. That is proof for me that these work. So what I am saying is don't just look after your face, be good to your hair too.

There are lots of natural remedies - here is an easy one:

Good quality olive oil and egg yolk - mix together and apply to washed hair , leave for 20-30 minutes. Rince with tepid water, you do not want the egg to cook.

