An autism awareness group is to hold a quiz in Teach Jack, Glassagh

Autism Awareness Gweedore are a group of local people with a vision to promote autism inclusion and awareness in the community of Gaoth Dobhair.

Our main goals are, to raise awareness and increase the understanding of autism, to support local businesses in helping them become more Autism friendly and to support educational programs to increase autism awareness and acceptance.

Their ultimate vision is to help Gaoth Dobhair grow as an autism friendly area and stand out as a example to other towns and villages in Ireland.

On September 28, they will hold a table quiz in Teach Jack Glassagh.

The quiz will start at 9.30pm.

Your support would be greatly appreciated.