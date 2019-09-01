Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher calls on minister to visit Gaoth Dobhair in wake of floods

A bridge was destroyed, a football field was flooded, a landslide occurred, rivers burst their banks, roads were closed and diversions were put in place as a result of floods that took place in west Donegal over the course of Friday night.

On Saturday, Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher visited those worst effected by the floods.

He said that many areas in the county were in need of dire repair and said that a bridge in Cois Cladaigh had to be fixed as soon as possible in order to facilitate families effected.

A footbridge is in place in Cois Cladaigh at present.

"In 2009 flooding caused major damage in Gaoth Dobhair and the then Minister Eamon O Cuiv TD visited the area immediately and provided funds for improvement works. I am now calling on the current Gaeltacht Minister of State,Sean Kyne TD to visit Gweedore next week with a view to sanctioning the necessary funding," he said.

He paid tribute to the council road staff who responded to the calls early on Saturday morning.

Cllr Noreen Diver will be raising the issues relating to the flooding at the next Glenties Municipal Meeting.